Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,387 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $17,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

Leidos stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.81. 1,150,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

