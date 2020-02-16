Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,839 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83,742 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

