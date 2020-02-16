Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Douglas Emmett worth $20,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

