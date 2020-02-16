Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Henry Schein by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Henry Schein by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.81.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

