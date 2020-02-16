Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of SL Green Realty worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 63.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 345,667 shares. SL Green Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

