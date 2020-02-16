Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Watsco worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.32. 322,709 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

