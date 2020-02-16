Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $17,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after buying an additional 922,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $16,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,756,000 after buying an additional 654,634 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 7,209,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

