Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.02. 168,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $131.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $191,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,078,734. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.