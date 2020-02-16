Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 1,825,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. NRG Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.