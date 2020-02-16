Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Arrow Electronics worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 146,201 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

