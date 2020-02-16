Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,332,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $19,061,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $9,160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $403.63 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.38 and a 1-year high of $404.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

