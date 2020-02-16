Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 34,829 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.89. 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

