Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,866 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of CDK Global worth $18,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 150.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 298.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

CDK traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $52.10. 307,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.