Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 46,837 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Marvell Technology Group worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,649,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244,296 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.