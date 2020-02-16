Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Catalent worth $20,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

