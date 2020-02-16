Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Kohl’s worth $18,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 2,218,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

