Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,027 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Signature Bank worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.36. 184,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

