Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,904 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of PTC worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PTC by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 374,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

