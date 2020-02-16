Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN traded down $15.00 on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. 2,606,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,928.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

