Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.24% of Rockwell Automation worth $997,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.68. 454,958 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.01. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

