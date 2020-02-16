ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 1-Day Volume Hits $739,898.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $739,898.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,777,076 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

