Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

