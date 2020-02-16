Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.75 ($3.23).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 213.10 ($2.80) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.22. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

