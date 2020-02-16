SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. (ETR:SFQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €8.57 ($9.97).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ETR:SFQ opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.41. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €5.76 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

