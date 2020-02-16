Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

In other news, CEO Gregory Allen Reid sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.