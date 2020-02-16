Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

AMZN traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,081. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.