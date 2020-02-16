Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $1,139,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

