Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 3.40

News stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Samsung Electronics stock remained flat at $$2,209.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 550 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,209.78. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

