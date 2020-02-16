Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Scholastic worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 365,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholastic by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholastic by 14.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $4,770,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. Scholastic Corp has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

