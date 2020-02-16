Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.14 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 265.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.31 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

