Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Service Co. International worth $67,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

