Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Declines By 5.1%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler purchased 50,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven Keith Burke purchased 27,000 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

