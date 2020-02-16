Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Drops By 5.6%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

COHN opened at $4.56 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Get Cohen & Company Inc alerts:

About Cohen & Company Inc

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.