Short Interest in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Decreases By 11.1%

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 205,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $199.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $158.72 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.70.

ESGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Enstar Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Enstar Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

