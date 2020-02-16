Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Decreases By 5.5%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

