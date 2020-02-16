Short Interest in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Drops By 5.6%

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

HZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Horizon Global news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 10,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $36,149.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 11,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $36,366.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,184.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,136 shares of company stock valued at $154,513 and sold 125,444 shares valued at $443,588. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZN opened at $3.44 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

