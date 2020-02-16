Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Decreases By 11.1%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IPWR opened at $2.78 on Friday. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

