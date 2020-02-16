Short Interest in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Drops By 10.9%

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 748,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $63,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 237.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,070 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 43.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. LifeVantage has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

