Short Interest in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Declines By 5.6%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 37.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $220.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

Several research analysts have commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

