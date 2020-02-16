Short Interest in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Declines By 10.9%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 33.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MED stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

