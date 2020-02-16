Short Interest in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Declines By 11.1%

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MINI opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after buying an additional 763,119 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $7,329,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 735,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 174,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,436,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

