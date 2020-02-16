Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Drops By 5.6%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MYOS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MYOS has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Get MYOS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MYOS stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) by 167.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.29% of MYOS worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.