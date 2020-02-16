Short Interest in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Decreases By 5.7%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after purchasing an additional 662,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACD opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Pacific Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PACD shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

