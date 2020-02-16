Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Declines By 5.5%

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 110,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.