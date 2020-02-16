Short Interest in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Decreases By 5.6%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 407,407 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,149,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 133,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $616.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.53 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NX. CJS Securities cut shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

