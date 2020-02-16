Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 5.6%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMC. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

