Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Sito Mobile stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sito Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

