Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

NYSE:SKX opened at $37.83 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143 over the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

