Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,992 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 751,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,826,000 after acquiring an additional 234,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

