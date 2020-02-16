SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $397.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.88 million to $406.00 million. SLM reported sales of $402.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. SLM has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

